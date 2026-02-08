Meghan Markle tunes out troubles at glitzy gala for charity

Meghan Markle, who has made space for herself as a businesswoman, left onlookers stunned as she stepped out for a glamourous event in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a striking Harbison Studio as she attended the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, as she also rubbed shoulders with celebrities including Tina Knowles, actress Halle Bailey, model Olandria Carthen, Winne Harlow and more.

Chanelling her Hollywood persona, Meghan delivered had the perfect smile and struck impeccable poses for the cameras, mouthing a ‘thank you’ to all the compliments.

The As Ever founder, who is mixed race, attended the charity gala that supports businesses led by black people. According to the website, The Pledge is “an invitation to partners to give their valued community what they are asking for: variety and economic equality”.

It allows Black-owned brands “to learn and grow together, led by a sustainable model for long-term change”. It shared that so far they have brought $14B of revenue to Black-owned businesses with the support of 35 corporate partners.

The appearance comes at a time when the royal have been gripped by the onslaught of criticism following the release of the Epstein files.

Even though King Charles has firmly ousted his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the all royal associations, the royal continue to face uproar over their silence on the developments coming out of the Epstein files.

Experts believe that the royals should speak up otherwise it indicates complacency to some of the most horrifying allegations, especially against Andrew.

Meanwhile, Meghan seemed in high-spirits as she tuned out all the noise and focussed on the event. It is possible that her lifestyle brand would be opening up to new opportunities with the platform.