Selena Gomez treats fans to 'Wizards of Waverly Place' fuelled nostalgia

Selena Gomez shares multiple throwback snaps amid nostalgic reunion with Disney co-stars

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

Selena Gomez just reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place family and took the fans down the memory lane with her.

After hanging out with former co-stars David DeLuise and Jennifer Stone, who played her dad Jerry Russo and best friend Harper Finkle on the hit Disney series, the Rare Beauty founder shared multiple nostalgic snaps from the early days of her teenage career.

She first reposted David’s post with a red heart emoji and a personal photograph from the latest reunion to her Instagram stories.

Moving forward, the Emilia Pérez songstress shared two throwback pictures from 2009. Dressed in the trendiest attire of the day, complete with fashbands and chunky bracelets, she was joined by Jennifer and David Henrie, who played her onscreen brother on Waverly Place.

Meanwhile, David DeLuise shared the post which featured Selena with the caption: “Such a joyful night full of laughter, love, and the kind of fun that reminds you how good it feels to reconnect with family! The best reunion ever.”

Selena Gomez briefly reprised her role as Alex Russo for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot which began airing in 2024. 

Titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the show has released two seasons so far while a third is not yet confirmed.

