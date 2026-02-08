 
Sophie Habboo shares cute snaps of son Ziggy ahead of Disney series

Last week, Jamie hinted that baby Ziggy will also feature in the series

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

The couple tied the knot in 2023
Sophie Habboo delighted fans on Saturday as she shared sweet photos of her baby son, Ziggy, on Instagram.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, became a first-time mum last year after welcoming her first child with husband Jamie Laing, 37.

Last month Jamie showed off how Sophie had created a 'magical Christmas' just three weeks after giving birth to their son Ziggy.

Giving followers a peek into their cosy weekend, Sophie opted for laid-back loungewear as she enjoyed a relaxed day at home.

Captioning one snap, she wrote: ‘My little man in his first ever pair of jeans.’

Sophie Habboos official Instagram account
The couple recently offered fans a heartwarming look at family life after sharing glimpses from their upcoming Disney+ documentary about parenthood. 

Last week, Jamie hinted that baby Ziggy will also feature in the series.

Posting a collection of photos dubbed ‘The Ziggy Files’, Sophie and Jamie could be seen smiling at each other while holding their son in a touching black-and-white shot.

In another moment, Sophie gazed lovingly at her baby boy as she cuddled him on the sofa.

It was revealed last year that the pair, who tied the knot in 2023, are documenting their journey into parenthood in a new docuseries, covering everything from Sophie’s pregnancy to juggling their busy careers.

