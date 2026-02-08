Harry Styles ex-bandmates label singer as 'narcissist' in new revelation

Harry Styles creates a lot of drama following his comeback after three years

Harry Styles comeback to the spotlight after three years have been getting controversial day by day.

First, he dropped his fresh single Aperture the same day when former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson was going to release his studio album, "How Did I Get Here?"

According to a source, “Dropping music right when Louis is putting out his new album is so unnecessarily competitive. Either that or he’s so oblivious to what Louis is doing that he didn’t even notice.”

After Harry teased his new single, Louis took it to his X account asking fans for support to help him cut the noise.

Later Zayn Malik, during his Las Vegas Residency, threw shade on the Grammy winner after the latter was slammed for extremely high-ticket prices for his new tour.

An insider told the Star Magazine, “Zayn’s little dig on stage about ticket prices didn’t come out of nowhere”, as they all have been watching the backlash Harry was getting by fans calling him greedy and not-so-down to earth anymore.

As per the sources, the drama created ever since Styles comeback has led to a major fall out among the band members.

Out of all the mates, the Watermelon Sugar has had the most success, reportedly “if you ask him, he’d say this all comes down to them being jealous.”

But to Niall Horan, Malik and Tomlinson, Styles is nothing but a "narcissist" who just wants to prove that he is the biggest pop star out of all of them.

