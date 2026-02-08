 
Geo News

Harry Styles ex-bandmates label singer as 'narcissist' in new revelation

Harry Styles creates a lot of drama following his comeback after three years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 08, 2026

Harry Styles creates a lot of drama following his comeback after three years
Harry Styles creates a lot of drama following his comeback after three years

Harry Styles comeback to the spotlight after three years have been getting controversial day by day.

First, he dropped his fresh single Aperture the same day when former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson was going to release his studio album, "How Did I Get Here?"

According to a source, “Dropping music right when Louis is putting out his new album is so unnecessarily competitive. Either that or he’s so oblivious to what Louis is doing that he didn’t even notice.”

After Harry teased his new single, Louis took it to his X account asking fans for support to help him cut the noise.

Later Zayn Malik, during his Las Vegas Residency, threw shade on the Grammy winner after the latter was slammed for extremely high-ticket prices for his new tour.

An insider told the Star Magazine, “Zayn’s little dig on stage about ticket prices didn’t come out of nowhere”, as they all have been watching the backlash Harry was getting by fans calling him greedy and not-so-down to earth anymore.

As per the sources, the drama created ever since Styles comeback has led to a major fall out among the band members.

Out of all the mates, the Watermelon Sugar has had the most success, reportedly “if you ask him, he’d say this all comes down to them being jealous.”

But to Niall Horan, Malik and Tomlinson, Styles is nothing but a "narcissist" who just wants to prove that he is the biggest pop star out of all of them.

Sources insisted, “To them, he’s nothing but a narcissist who’s become totally obsessed with proving that he’s the biggest star out of them all.”

Katie Price flies business class ahead of Dubai honeymoon video
Katie Price flies business class ahead of Dubai honeymoon
Warner Bros. push back release date of film 'Clayface'
Warner Bros. push back release date of film 'Clayface'
Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck: All celebrities dragged in Lively-Baldoni legal drama
Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck: All celebrities dragged in Lively-Baldoni legal drama
David Beckham shows he still cares for Brooklyn despite son's tattoo decision video
David Beckham shows he still cares for Brooklyn despite son's tattoo decision
Seth Rogen dedicates ‘The Studio' DGA win to Catherine O'Hara
Seth Rogen dedicates ‘The Studio' DGA win to Catherine O'Hara
Halle Berry talks about Storm's future after 'Avengers: Doomsday' exclusion
Halle Berry talks about Storm's future after 'Avengers: Doomsday' exclusion
'Batman' star Michael Keaton remembers late best friend Catherine O'Hara
'Batman' star Michael Keaton remembers late best friend Catherine O'Hara
Savannah Guthrie addresses ‘message' from suspect in mother's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie addresses ‘message' from suspect in mother's disappearance