Princess Kate's brother honours family member on special day

The Princess of Wales' brother marks National Golden Retriever Day

James Middleton marked National Golden Retriever Day with a personal post celebrating one very special pup.

The Princess of Wales’s brother shared a sweet image of his golden retriever, Isla, on February 3, posting it via the social media account for his dog food and lifestyle brand, Ella & James.

The company is named after James’s late dog Ella, whom he has previously said “saved his life.” In the latest post, Isla is seen sitting calmly on a sand-coloured rug, with James’s cocker spaniels also making an appearance in the background.

Alongside the image, James wrote: “Happy National Golden Retriever Day today I'm celebrating this incredible breed, and their roles not only as wonderful family pets, but as service and therapy dogs too.” He added: “Did you know? Golden Retrievers originated in Scotland, which is, of course, the namesake of Isla here.”

The post landed just days after Princess Kate shared a rare personal update about the Wales family’s own dogs. During a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-run business in Cardigan, Wales, Catherine was seen stopping to greet the company’s cocker spaniel, Barney.

As she crouched down to pet him, the Princess of Wales said: “You are lovely!” Speaking to staff, she added: “We have the same breed of dog.”

When asked about her own pets, Catherine revealed: “So we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five.”

James gifted Orla to Prince William and Princess Kate in 2020. Last year, Orla gave birth to four puppies, who later appeared in William’s 43rd birthday post, offering royal fans another glimpse into the family’s love for dogs.