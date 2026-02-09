 
Meghan Markle pledges to do something royal publicly

Meghan Markle honours legendary designer Zelda Wynn Valdes in custom gown moment

Geo News Digital Desk
February 09, 2026

Meghan Markle gave followers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into a glamorous night out, sharing candid moments from her evening via Instagram Stories.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on February 7, an event held in honour of Tina Knowles for her advocacy and impact in championing Black-owned businesses.

Her Stories captured quiet, cinematic moments walking through softly lit streets, pausing outside grand façades, and soaking in the atmosphere all set to a sultry Eartha Kitt soundtrack.

Emma Grede also shared highlights from the night featuring the Duchess, describing the evening as nothing short of “magical.”

Whispers are growing that Meghan may be eyeing a global expansion of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with conversations circulating about possible moves into the UK and Asian markets. But not everyone is convinced it’s the right moment.

According to a source speaking to Closer Magazine, Harry is said to be cautious, mindful of the couple’s recent run of high-profile projects that failed to gain traction with Netflix. 

One of the night’s most talked-about moments came with her surprise arrival styled by Eric Archibald and Tracy Robbins, the Duchess wore a striking custom creation by Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio. 

The look marked a meaningful reunion between Meghan and Harbison, who have known each other for more than a decade, dating back to their New York days.

The collaboration had long been on their wish list, waiting for the right occasion.

Most notably, the design paid tribute to legendary Black designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, a detail Meghan personally requested. 

Meghan has long supported initiatives focused on equity, women-led enterprises, and community-driven change, making her presence at the gala a natural fit.

