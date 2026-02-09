Prince William defies King Charles over major Andrew decision

Prince William made his feelings clear regarding the calls for a criminal probe of his 'disgraced' uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the release of new information in the Epstein files.

The Prince of Wales' close pal revealed that he wants Britons and people across the world to respect the monarchy by standing with the truth.

Notably, William has reportedly 'defied' his father, King Charles, as he seemingly does not want his brother to testify in court.

Royal expert Tom Sykes shared, "Friends of William have told me that he would have 'no hesitation' in letting it be known that Andrew should face a 'probe' police investigation if he were king."

William "genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law," said the royal commentator.

On the other hand, King Charles has "no desire" for a police inquiry in Andrew's case. Instead, the monarch has reportedly continued to financially support his brother following his move from Royal Lodge to Wood Lodge.

Duncan Larcombe, another royal expert, stated, "I think the King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way, he's kind of got no choice."