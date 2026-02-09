Sarah Ferguson departure from Royal Lodge: Unusual details unveiled

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother sparked reactions after unusual details about her departure from Royal Lodge were made public.

There are questions about Fergie's whereabouts since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'kicked out' from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

Now, an insider revealed to Daily Mail that Sarah has been "creeping back and forth" from Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York "smuggled in and out by car while lying prone on the back seat" in order to avoid media and public sightings.

On the other hand, Andrew moved to a new place after King Charles and Prince William's secret discussions.

However, a source told Hello! Magazine that Sarah won't be moving with Andrew, as she is "ready to spread her wings" after supporting her ex-husband for years.

"She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home, though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere," added the source.