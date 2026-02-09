Why King Charles continues to protect Andrew from Police investigation

King Charles, who delivered the final boot to his shamed brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his scandals and controversies kept piling on and the public uproar grew over other members of the royal family.

The monarch took a strict and firm action by cutting off all royal links amid looming fears that the situation was going to get worse once the Epstein files dropped. As anticipated the reactions had been intense. The critics were emboldened enough to publicly heckle the monarch during royal engagements.

Given the ruthless approach of the King to keep away his disgraced brother, it seems odd that the royals would continue to protect him. According to Daily Beast royal editor, Tom Sykes, Charles is forced to keep Andrew away from the police afraid of opening the pandora box which could hurt the monarchy further.

“The monarchy has shielded Andrew from any accountability for his actions for decades,” a royal staffer told the Royalist about calls for a police investigation. “That’s not about to change.”

A friend of King Charles noted that while the situation “a nightmare”, but if Andrew ends up in court, “it’s only going to get worse”. They added that the ex-royal “could inflict enormous reputational damage on the institution”.

Meanwhile, journalist Rob Shuter cited palace insiders that “no one wants Andrew questioned” as the “instinct is still to protect”. The King wants the matter “handled internally” and “kept away from authorities”.

Prince William is the only senior royal who is pushing to throw Andrew under the bus as continuing to protect the shamed Andrew in light of the harrowing allegations against him will damage the monarchy.

“William thinks Andrew is radioactive,” an insider told Shuter. “And that shielding him makes the whole family look complicit.”