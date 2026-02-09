Sarah Ferguson 'desperate' television return on horizon

Sarah Ferguson's 'desperate' television return to tell her side of the story is on the cards.

Fergie has been making it to the negative headlines since her twisted relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York's whereabouts are also not known.

Amid the growing speculations about her future move, PR expert Chad Teixeira believes that "desperate times call for desperate measures," suggesting Fergie's television comeback to gain the spotlight.

In conversation with the Express, he said, "It’s hard to imagine her embracing mainstream reality television unless it clearly aligned with her personal narrative."

Chad added, "Although desperate times call for desperate measures. If she were ever to consider it, it would likely be a premium, intelligent format that allowed her wit and humanity to shine, something like the Traitors."

For the unversed, Sarah Ferguson once again made it to the bad books of the public after her inappropriate conversation with Jeffrey Epstein was released.

From jokingly asking him for marriage to discussing her daughter Eugenie's intimate life, Fergie invited Britons rage.