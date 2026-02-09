King Charles Cancer update: Monrach takes strength from non-royal figure

The royal family has coped with several unexpected crises efficiently, but some are still lingering on.

Princess Kate has won her fight against the disease and still is in remission. However, the monarch's treatment continues in 2026, taking strength from key non-royal figures.

The 77-year-old royal is said to be following in his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate's footsteps by drawing courage from an unlikely figure outside the royal household as he continues cancer treatment.

He is surely being backed up by his wife Queen Camilla as a steadfast companion. However, Carole Middleton has also been a great source of courage for the monarch as she helped Kate win her fight against cancer.

Her bond with the King reportedly devoloped during a turbulent year for the royal family, marked by dual cancer diagnoses for the monarch and the Princess of Wales.

Kate's mother is now considered as a pillar of strength for the King, standing tall alongside Camilla as a guiding light in challenging times.

She offers wisdom and comfort in the toughest of moments.

The disease also brought Charles and Kate Middleton closer after their respective diagnoses were disclosed in 2024 – a period the future monarch, Prince William, later described as the "hardest year" the family had faced.

Kate announced in January 2025 she was in remission, while Charles' treatment has since been reduced and shifted into what palace officials call a "precautionary phase."

From that moment, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, were drawn into the Middletons' orbit, a relationship that has since evolved into one rooted as much in shared family life as formal duty.