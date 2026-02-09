King Charles receives warning before US visit: ‘the crown will be attacked’

There seems to be some commotion taking place as King Charles’s much-anticipated visit to the U.S. comes closer as political tensions for Trump’s government worsens.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the visit for the King and his wife Queen Camilla, following reports that the White House extended the invitation to the royals following the State Visit at Windsor last September.

The visit is expected to take place during April which coincides with the 250th anniversary of the country. However, political strategist had issued a warning to the monarch about the potential risks he faces once he steps on U.S. soil.

“I have a message for the king: I’m involved in a group called the Save America Movement,” Steve Schmidt said during a podcast interview. “The king should not come to America in 2026.”

He said that if the King “step foot on American soil in service of MAGA as a propaganda tool, then the crown will be attacked with an advertising campaign that would not be permitted in England”.

The expert emphasised, “It will be no holds barred.” He continued, “I will project images onto buildings in New York City.”

He promises that the ad campaigns will “boggle the British imagination”.

The State Visits conducted by the royals are conducted at the behest of the British government, and in light of the recent events, Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to strengthen relations with the U.S. for the many trade deals that are in pending.

It was for this reason that the King, who reportedly has his reservations for a second US state visit for Trump due to his comments to take over Canada at the time, acquiesced to the request. If the UK government pushes for it, the monarch cannot say no.