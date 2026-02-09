Prince William, Princess Kate make first statement on Epstien revelations, connections

The royal family has broken with their tradion to maintain silence on sensitive issues as the senior royals have begun to speak out on Epstein scandals amid mounting pressure over Andrew-Ferguson's connections to the convicted financier.

The future monarch and his wife Princess Catherine are 'deeply concerned' over Epstein revelations, a Kensington Palace spokesperson has said.

In their first public statement on the issue, the couple's spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were "focused on the victims" in light of information contained in the newly released nedocuments in the US.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the Waleses said.

It is the first time the couple have shared a public response to the growing scandal over the extent of the convicted sex offender's relationship with the royals.

William's uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his title and royal privileges by the King last October, is now living in exile on the Sandringham.