Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William, Kate message: 'Threat to monarchy'

Prince William and Princess Kate landed in hot water as their delayed response to the Epstein files upset Piers Morgan and the royal fans.

The future King and Queen expressed their deep concerns about the shocking revelations that keep coming out in the Epstein files case, which also involves Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

A statement was released by Kensington Palace's spokesperson, which reads, "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

However, the renowned British Broadcaster Piers Morgan lashed out at the Waleses for sharing a "bland" response over a crucial matter which might decide the future of the monarchy.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Hmmm. We’re all ‘deeply concerned’ - I don’t think a bland two-line statement from a spokesman is going to cut it for the Royals now."

Piers added, "The Epstein scandal is in danger of becoming an existential threat to the Monarchy itself if they don’t tackle the Andrew crisis head-on."

Not only that, fans on social media are sharing photos showcasing Prince William and Princess Kate driving the disgraced former Prince to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle, raising questions about their delayed statement.