Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie make tough decision for parents

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are faced with a crucial challenge ahead as their family dynamics continue to deteriorate in light of the harrowing revelations made in the Epstein files.

The onslaught of the details shared have been taking a toll on the York sisters, who are trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy in their lives, especially having young children of their own.

It is possible that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s two daughters are having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that their parents could be involved in such acts. Royal author Robert Jobson, who knows the York family closely, suggests that the girls must be “overwhelmed and aghast by this”.

A friend of Beatrice and Eugenie told Hello! magazine that the girls are “very sympathetic” to their mother, who is worried about her own mental health. However, that all is starting to unravel in their relationship and they would probably never be seen with their mother in public again.

That was a different story for Andrew, Beatrice was seen hanging out with her father last month in Windsor despite the allegations. The friend insists that the sisters are “not abandoning their father”.

However, “everything is obviously very strained and hard”.

There seems to be a stark difference in the approach of both sisters and towards their parents. Eugenie, who is a patron of an Anti-Slavery charity, has not been seen with either one of her parents. Beatrice seems to have made an exception for the disgraced Andrew.

It is possible that the daughters would be upset about being dragged into meeting Jeffrey Epstein when they were young, knowing fully well that he was a convicted paedophile.

Fergie has been heavily criticised for dragging her daughters, whom she used to call her ticket to royal life, to meet a criminal that day he was released from jail. She could be feeling guilty, but the daughters are clearly hurt.