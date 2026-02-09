 
Geo News

King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts

King Charles meets the future of farming and champions Britain’s youth

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts
King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts

King Charles touched down in Lancashire this morning, stepping off the train at Clitheroe station to warm greetings from local figures and members of the public as he began a packed day of engagements. 

The King’s arrival came shortly after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “deeply concerned” by the latest developments linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement marked the first time William and Kate’s position on the crisis has been made public, with the couple stressing that their thoughts remain firmly with the victims.

However, he remained focused on the task at hand. He spent time with rural charities operating from the mart and was introduced to Pearl, a Fell pony with a touching link to the late Queen’s beloved horse, Emma. 

Touring the livestock area, he took a keen interest in native sheep breeds, including hardy local varieties rooted deeply in the county’s farming history.

As Patron of the Rare Breed Survival Trust, the monarch also made his way through the cattle pens, chatting with seasoned farmers and younger faces from the agricultural community.

Prince William, Princess Kate make first statement on Epstein revelations, connections
Prince William, Princess Kate make first statement on Epstein revelations, connections
King Charles receives warning before US visit: ‘the crown will be attacked'
King Charles receives warning before US visit: ‘the crown will be attacked'
Sarah Ferguson departure from Royal Lodge: Unusual details unveiled
Sarah Ferguson departure from Royal Lodge: Unusual details unveiled
Why King Charles continues to protect Andrew from Police investigation
Why King Charles continues to protect Andrew from Police investigation
Royal couple delights public with baby announcement: ‘It's a girl'
Royal couple delights public with baby announcement: ‘It's a girl'
Prince William defies King Charles over major Andrew decision
Prince William defies King Charles over major Andrew decision
Andrew exposed for leaking trade secrets as calls for police probe grow
Andrew exposed for leaking trade secrets as calls for police probe grow
Meghan Markle pledges to do something royal publicly
Meghan Markle pledges to do something royal publicly