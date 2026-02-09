King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts

King Charles touched down in Lancashire this morning, stepping off the train at Clitheroe station to warm greetings from local figures and members of the public as he began a packed day of engagements.

The King’s arrival came shortly after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “deeply concerned” by the latest developments linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The statement marked the first time William and Kate’s position on the crisis has been made public, with the couple stressing that their thoughts remain firmly with the victims.

However, he remained focused on the task at hand. He spent time with rural charities operating from the mart and was introduced to Pearl, a Fell pony with a touching link to the late Queen’s beloved horse, Emma.

Touring the livestock area, he took a keen interest in native sheep breeds, including hardy local varieties rooted deeply in the county’s farming history.

As Patron of the Rare Breed Survival Trust, the monarch also made his way through the cattle pens, chatting with seasoned farmers and younger faces from the agricultural community.