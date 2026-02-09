 
Duchess Sophie heads to Hampshire to spotlight Brendoncare's work

Prince Edward to open Fujifilm’s Biomanufacturing playground

Iqra Khalid
February 09, 2026

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are clocking up miles with a busy day of separate engagements that underline their hands-on approach to royal duty.

Sophie is heading to Hampshire on Monday, where she will spend time with the Brendoncare Foundation in her role as patron. 

The visit shines a light on the charity’s work supporting older people, a cause close to the Duchess’s heart and one she has championed with quiet consistency.

Meanwhile, Edward will be in the North East, marking a major moment for innovation as he will attend the opening of Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ new single-use biomanufacturing facility and bioprocess innovation centre on Wednesday in Stockton-on-Tees. 

A throwback thank you was posted by Skills Street on Instagram after welcoming Sophie and Edward, calling the royal visit a standout chapter in the venue’s young but ambitious story. 

The team described the occasion as both grounding and energising, seeing their ideas recognised on such a prominent stage. 

