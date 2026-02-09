Duchess Sophie heads to Hampshire to spotlight Brendoncare’s work

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are clocking up miles with a busy day of separate engagements that underline their hands-on approach to royal duty.

Sophie is heading to Hampshire on Monday, where she will spend time with the Brendoncare Foundation in her role as patron.

The visit shines a light on the charity’s work supporting older people, a cause close to the Duchess’s heart and one she has championed with quiet consistency.

Meanwhile, Edward will be in the North East, marking a major moment for innovation as he will attend the opening of Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ new single-use biomanufacturing facility and bioprocess innovation centre on Wednesday in Stockton-on-Tees.

A throwback thank you was posted by Skills Street on Instagram after welcoming Sophie and Edward, calling the royal visit a standout chapter in the venue’s young but ambitious story.

The team described the occasion as both grounding and energising, seeing their ideas recognised on such a prominent stage.