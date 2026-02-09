Princess Eugenie celebrates special day low-key amid grandparents’ headlines

Princess Eugenie is celebrating a very special milestone today as her eldest son, August Brooksbank, turns five.

The young prince of playdates and party hats is likely enjoying a quiet celebration, either at the family’s London home, Ivy Cottage, or soaking up the sunshine in Portugal.

The 35-year-old royal shares August and his little brother, 2 year old Ernest, with husband Jack Brooksbank, whom she married in 2018.

While Eugenie has previously treated fans to adorable birthday snapshots of her sons on Instagram, this year’s festivities are expected to be more under the radar.

August was born on February 9, 2021, at London’s Portland Hospital.

The little champ has grown into a lively little figure in the royal circle, and his birthday coincides with a particularly complicated time for the family, with his grandparents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, mentioned in recently released documents connected to the Epstein case.

Fans who usually delight in Eugenie’s birthday snaps on Instagram might not see the usual photo parade this year as she seems to be keeping the celebrations private.