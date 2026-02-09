 
King Charles silent on Epstein question as crowd shouts 'kick him out'

King Charles gets up close with Thunder and Regal at 700 year old hall

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

King Charles found himself in the spotlight again for an unexpected reason during his visit to Clitheroe as he continued his tour connecting with local farmers and business owners. 

The trip, meant to highlight rural initiatives, was briefly interrupted when a member of the public shouted questions about the King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The heckler, positioned behind the gathered crowd at the town’s train station, demanded: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” 

The moment sparked a quick response from royalist onlookers, who loudly urged him to “Shut up” and called for his removal. 

He was also asked whether his family would assist with the Epstein investigation, but he offered no comment.

Another bystander stepped in, escorting the man away as cheers and applause followed from the crowd.

This marks the second public confrontation the monarch has faced in less than a week, following a similar disruption during a visit to Essex. 

Despite the distractions, King Charles remained focused on his engagements, meeting representatives from Field Nurses.

King Charles meets shire horses
The King also met shire horses Thunder and Regal during visit to 700 year old Samlesbury Hall in Preston.

