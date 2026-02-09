Andrew's funeral plans undergo massive change: ‘Hopes shattered'

Andrew Mountabatten-Windsor’s grand vision for royal funeral comes to light

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor still has not come to terms with the decision of King Charles and his new status as an exiled member of the royal family.

The once ‘beloved and favourite son’ of the late Queen Elizabeth has been subjected to public shame and humiliation owing to the revelations laid bare in the Epstein files. While the disgraced Duke is completely cut off all links to the Palace and royal life, he is not ready to admit guilt or any kind of contrition for his actions.

According royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who penned the extensive book on the rise and fall of the York family, claimed that the monarch’s errant brother still “sees himself as an innocent man, traduced”.

He pointed out that he is “never going to accept he’s wrong because he suffers from an absolute lack of self-awareness”.

And it seems that Andrew’s delusion has reached new heights as he had been planning and hoping for a grand send off, a televised affair, when he breathes his last. Lownie suggested that Andrew thinks of himself as “invincible” but his plans seem to be unceremoniously tossed in the trash.

Sources have detailed Andrew’s grand plans for his funeral which he wanted to be held in Windsor at an historic location.

“He envisaged a grand affair in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, televised to a grieving nation,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “But his plans have been put in the shredder.”

The public has already expressed dismay over the lack of reaction from the royal family over Andrew’s harrowing allegations. Experts have said that the silence has been deafening. It was only when the pressure kept mounting on the royals when Charles finally decided to boot him out.

It would seem that any show of sympathy for Andrew, even if he continues to deny allegations, would not go down well for the royals. Hence, Andrew’s delusions for a honorary send-off are to remain just that, delusions.