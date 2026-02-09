 
Princess Diana's brother gives retired partner a new home

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, preserves legacy at Althorp

Iqra Khalid
February 09, 2026

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has welcomed a former police horse named Aslan to his historic grounds.

Taking to twitter, the Earl shared the news with a mix of pride and affection. 

“Thrilled to welcome Aslan to ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ in need of a peaceful home. He’s very charming and has settled in beautifully,” he wrote. 

The charming equine newcomer, who previously served with the police in London, has now found a peaceful haven amid the rolling green fields of the family’s historic grounds.

Althorp itself is no ordinary estate. He lived on the 13,000‑acre property with ex Karen and was childhood home of Diana, Princess of Wales, and resting place of the late princess.

He also handed it over to Marion and her family to mark her retirement after four decades as a tour guide and to celebrate a very special birthday on 7 February. 

