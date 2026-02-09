King Charles takes significant step after William, Kate express 'concerns'

King Charles shifted his focus from the growing tensions surrounding his 'disgraced' brother Andrew saga to commemorate an important event.

The monarch sent a personal heartfelt message to the people of an old Scottish town, marking a major milestone.

Charles penned a note for Royal Burgh of Rutherglen celebrating its 900th birthday.

The King penned, "Please convey my warmest thanks to everyone within the Lanarkshire Lieutenancy for their kind message, sent on the occasion of the 900th Anniversary of Rutherglen being granted Royal Burgh status, which is being marked today.

"I send my warmest good wishes to all those who are present for a memorable event and significant year."

Notably, the King also made a public appearance in Lancashire where he faced a angry citizen asking him to make Andrew accountable.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales stated that the royal couple is 'deeply concerned' about the revelations emerging from the Epstein Files.

The future King and Queen has extended their support to the victims of Epstein in a statement which has been criticsed by the royal fans as they believe it is too late to response.