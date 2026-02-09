Andrew’s criminal investigation imminent despite King’s efforts to ‘shield’

As much as King Charles is reportedly trying to contain the furore surrounding his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it only seems to be slipping out of his hands.

The royal family, with the exception of Prince William, has been trying to handle the matter privately as the humiliating and daunting revelations have come to light.

Even though the ousted former Duke of York “vehemently” denies allegations against the activities he conducted with underage girls with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, there is a lot of incriminating emails in the tranche released by the US Department of Justice.

The royals could try to bury the matter under the carpet, which allegedly the late Queen Elizabeth also did for her ‘favourite son’, but there is one matter that the Britons will not stay silent on, which concerns matters of state information.

When Andrew was an envoy for the UK in 2010, he blatantly shared trade secrets with the paedophile within five minutes of receiving it. Now, Andrew has been reported to cops this morning by the anti-monarchy group Republic, per The Sun.

Former royal police commander Dai Davies believes that this could very well be “investigated as a criminal act”.

Under official guidance, envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about official visits. This is also a matter concerning the taxpayers, who no longer want to fund the shamed brother of the monarch and give him impunity for his alleged activities.

“We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures,” A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said.