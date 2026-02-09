Prince William touches down in Riyadh for high-stakes royal visit

Prince William has officially arrived in Saudi Arabia, marking his first visit to the Kingdom as the Prince of Wales on Monday.

Media gathered at King Khalid International Airport caught glimpses of the royal arrival, ahead of a busy evening of diplomacy.

Tonight, William is scheduled for an intimate dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, where the two leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest.

He shared the moment on Instagram, posting in both English and Arabic that delighted audiences in the UK and across the Arab world alike.

The dual-language post showcased William’s attention to cultural sensitivity and helped set a positive, welcoming tone ahead of discussions that are likely to draw global attention.