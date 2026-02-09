 
Geo News

Prince William touches down in Riyadh for high-stakes royal visit

Prince William to hold private dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 09, 2026

Prince William touches down in Riyadh for high-stakes royal visit
Prince William touches down in Riyadh for high-stakes royal visit

Prince William has officially arrived in Saudi Arabia, marking his first visit to the Kingdom as the Prince of Wales on Monday. 

Media gathered at King Khalid International Airport caught glimpses of the royal arrival, ahead of a busy evening of diplomacy.

Tonight, William is scheduled for an intimate dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, where the two leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual interest. 

He shared the moment on Instagram, posting in both English and Arabic that delighted audiences in the UK and across the Arab world alike.

The dual-language post showcased William’s attention to cultural sensitivity and helped set a positive, welcoming tone ahead of discussions that are likely to draw global attention. 

King Charles takes significant step after William, Kate express 'concerns'
King Charles takes significant step after William, Kate express 'concerns'
Princess Eugenie celebrates special day low-key amid grandparents' headlines
Princess Eugenie celebrates special day low-key amid grandparents' headlines
Andrew's funeral plans undergo massive change: ‘Hopes shattered'
Andrew's funeral plans undergo massive change: ‘Hopes shattered'
Duchess Sophie heads to Hampshire to spotlight Brendoncare's work
Duchess Sophie heads to Hampshire to spotlight Brendoncare's work
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William, Kate message: 'Threat to monarchy'
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince William, Kate message: 'Threat to monarchy'
King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts
King Charles keeps calm in Lancashire as Epstein pressure mounts
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie make tough decision for parents
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie make tough decision for parents
Sarah Ferguson 'desperate' television return on horizon
Sarah Ferguson 'desperate' television return on horizon