Kensington Palace issues update on Prince William after statement on Epstein

The future British monarch, Prince William arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a solo royal tour after issuing his first statement on Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal was formally welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz as he touched down at the King Khalid International Airport to strengthen UK-Saudi ties.

William's office has issued an update on his trip, sharing the heir to the British throne's photos on his and Kate's official Instagram page.

It is WIlliam's first overseas tour of 2026, just hours after he and his wife Kate Middleton broke their silence over Jeffrey Epstein.

“I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," said spokesperson.

King Charles' eldest son was asked to travel to the strategic and economically-crucial ally of Saudi Arabia by the UK government to both celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and build on the close to 100 years of diplomatic relations.

William, 44, is also scheduled to see some young women playing soccer and attend an E-Sports event. He will also be taken to the historic city of AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is known for its dramatic rock formations, sand dunes and archeological ruins that date back 7,000 years.

William’s trip follows a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the economically-important region by his uncle Prince Edward a week earlier.