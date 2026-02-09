Lady Louise takes notes from William and Kate’s love story

Lady Louise Windsor's relationship with boyfriend Felix da Silva-Clamp is anything but flashy.

Friends and fellow competitors describe the pair as grounded and quietly devoted.

Sara Howe, a respected trainer who often watches Louise compete, says the couple blend seamlessly into the sport.

Felix, she notes, is supportive, encouraging, and happy to stay in the background while Louise focuses on her performance.

After long competition days at venues like the Glebe, the couple are known to join fellow riders and supporters socially.

They chat, lend a hand, and enjoy the company around them, earning a reputation for being genuinely pleasant and easygoing.

While Louise and Felix value their privacy, they don’t shut themselves off.

Observers say they strike a careful balance, staying discreet without appearing aloof.

There’s no special treatment or royal bubble surrounding them, and that’s exactly how they seem to like it.

Felix was previously spotted cheering Louise on at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club last summer, visibly proud as she navigated the course.

Witnesses recall him applauding enthusiastically and clearly following every moment of her progress, though the couple remained understated throughout the event.

Their connection, formed during their time studying at the University of St Andrews, the same university where Prince William met Catherine.