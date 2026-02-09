Prince William holds audience with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Prince William held an audience with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 9.

The Briatin's future monarch is set to take part in engagements focused on Saudi Arabia's economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programmes.

The royals were in high spirits as they strolled At-Turaif, exchanging views during their visit to the World Heritage Site.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared photos of the two royals with a statement: "A private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, led by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud."

"At-Turaif stands as an example of Najdi architecture that flourished in the 18th century, bringing together elegant design with structures built to last."

At-Tuaif is an example of architecture that thrived in the 18th century. The site is considered to be one of the largest integrated mud-brick cities in the world.

Upon his arrival, William was welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz at the King Khalid International Airport.

It was not William's first meeting with the Saudi In March 2018, William and his father, then-Prince Charles, hosted bin Salman for a dinner at Clarence House in London, on the same day the late Queen Elizabeth held a separate lunch with the Saudi royal.

During his visit to Saudi, William, King Charles' eldest son, is also expected to meet young Saudis, learn about the country's plans for sustainability and urban development, and visit projects linked to women's sport, e-sports, conservation and cultural cooperation, the palace said.

William's visit follows a 2025 trip to Saudi by Britain's finance minister, which London said had unlocked trade and investment agreements worth 6.4 billion pounds ($8.71 billion).