Buckingham Palace breaks silence as King signals firm stance on Andrew

During an outing today, King Charles was asked whether he and Queen Camilla would cooperate with or respond to the investigations involving Andrew.

The monarch remained silent at the time, but later sent a clear message.

Buckingham Palace has issued a rare and strongly worded statement, making it clear that the King has taken decisive steps in response to the growing allegations linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Palace sources stressed that the monarch has repeatedly shown deep concern, both publicly and behind the scenes, as further claims continue to surface.

While the Palace underlined that any specific accusations remain a matter for Andrew to respond to personally, it also confirmed that full cooperation would be offered should Thames Valley Police make contact.

The message was unmistakable as the institution stands ready to assist law enforcement if required.

The statement also reaffirmed that the King and Queen’s focus remains firmly on those affected, reiterating that their thoughts and sympathies continue to lie with victims of abuse.

After concluding his visit to Clitheroe Auction Mart, Charles made his way to Samlesbury Hall, where he toured the 700-year-old medieval manor and admired the artefacts on display.

During his time in Clitheroe, the King was reminded of his late mother, The Queen, as he met a relative of her beloved pony, Emma, and received a warm welcome at the auction mart in Lancashire.

While unveiling a plaque in the auction ring to commemorate the visit, he said,

"I know only too well how vital the rural and farming sectors are to this country.

I hope it contributes in some way to the welfare of farmers and helps them adapt to the endless challenges they face. I do have an appreciation for everything you put up with."