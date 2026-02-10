Andrew gears to deliver final blow after royals make clear statement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t appear to be going down without a fight after King Charles delivered a brutal blow.

As the pressure for a criminal investigation for the former Duke of York had been growing, the Buckingham Palace released a firm statement that they will cooperate with the police if they are approached.

It had come right after Kensington Palace shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales were “deeply concerned” about the revelations coming out of the Epstein files. Prior to them, Prince Edward was the first senior royal to make a comment about “always think of the victims and who are the victims”.

Given that the royals are now “circling the wagon” to protect The Firm, Andrew is ready to deliver the “final nail in the coffin” knowing fully well he is going down, according to former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner.

He noted that there has been speculation about Andrew writing a “kiss-and-tell book” on the whole affair and if it actually materialises, the monarchy would be greatly impacted by it.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the palace said in a statement. “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”

The statement from the Palace came after Thames Valley Police said Monday that they were “assessing” reports that Andrew had sent confidential trade documents to Epstein in 2010 when he was a envoy of the British government.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman had confirmed that a formal complaint has been filed for an investigation. It came after the disgraced ex-prince blatantly shared trade secrets with the paedophile within five minutes of receiving it.