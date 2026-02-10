Prince William shares video message after King supports Andrew investigation

Prince William shared an important video message following King Charles's decisive action regarding Andrew, confirming that the royal family is prepared to support any investigation into his brother's conduct.

The Prince of Wales is currently in Saudi Arabia for an important visit, putting behind him his 'disgraced' uncle Andrew drama and promoting the monarchy on a global platform.

Kensington Palace released a delightful video featuring William and the Saudi Crown Prince.

The statement alongside the video reads, "A private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, led by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"At-Turaif stands as an example of Najdi architecture that flourished in the 18th century, bringing together elegant design with structures built to last."

It is important to mention that Buckingham Palace issued a key statement on February 9, sharing that the King is deeply concerned over the recent allegations against the former Duke of York related to sharing official documents with Epstein.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," King Charles' spokesperson shared.

For the unversed, as per Thames Valley Police, the department is seriously looking into the reports that Andrew sent confidential trade documents to the convicted sex offender in 2010 when he was part of the British government.