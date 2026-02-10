 
King Charles office issues update after heckling incident in Lancashire

King Charles addresses Lancashire visit as he gets asked about Andrew, Epstein links

A. Akmal
February 10, 2026

King Charles, who made a surprise visit to Lancashire on Monday, was seen greeting the public when a heckler brought up his disgraced brother during the engagement.

It had not been long when the monarch had arrived in Clitheroe by train when a man called out, “Charles! How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Soon after, the heckler was drowned out by boos and supportive cheers, but he stood his ground repeating his question. If the King had heard the heckler, he didn’t show it with his demeanour.

As the monarch heads to the Preston area for further engagements, the Palace shared an update on the incident, dismissing the rough start to the visit.

“The King visited Lancashire to celebrate farming, food and community,” a message read alongside a video clip of highlights. “At Clitheroe Auction Mart, His Majesty met farmers, toured the livestock area and learnt about support from rural charities.”

They noted that Charles met with the farmhouse cheesemakers at fourth-generation family business Butlers Cheese.

“At the 700-year-old Salmesbury Hall, His Majesty met local business owners, trustees and volunteers helping to preserve the historic building.” It concluded, “Thank you to everyone who came to meet The King at Clitheroe train station!”

It was after the heckling that Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the King, making it “clear, in words and through unprecedented actions” about the “profound concern” of the allegations coming to light concerning Andrew and that they are “ready to support” the investigation on him.

