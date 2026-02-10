Prince William response to Andrew's wrongdoings: ‘doing this to protect’

Prince William did not let his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor overshadow an event significant for the royal family.

The Prince of Wales is representing his father, King Charles, in Saudi Arabia with a sincere intention to strengthen the monarchy amid the ongoing turmoil.

As William began his Saudi trip, his and Princess Kate's spokesperson shared that they are deeply concerned over the shocking developments in the Andrew-Epstein case.

The power couple said that they are standing with Epstein victims.

A former butler of the royal family, Grant Harrold, praised the future King William's prompt response to Andrew's wrongdoings in order to let his crucial foreign trip shine in the media.

As per the Mirror, he said, "William’s trip to Saudi Arabia is massive, it’s a huge deal for the Royal Family and the country. William will want to make sure this doesn’t overshadow the trip."

"He’s speaking out because he doesn't want his uncle to overshadow this. I believe William is doing this to protect - and at this point potentially save - the Royal Family. That’s why he has spoken out," Grant shared.

It is pertinent to note that King Charles has also come forward as he is no longer protecting his 'disgraced' brother Andrew by stating that the royals are ready to support an investigation into the former Duke of York, who reportedly sent confidential trade documents to Epstein in 2010.