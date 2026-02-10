King Charles statement on Andrew's affiliation with Epstein raises eyebrows

King Charles' statement on Andrew's affiliation with Epstein raises eybrows

King Charles has seemingly triggered a new debate with his statement on his brother Andrew's trade envoy role with Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails show the former Duke of York sent details of his official trade envoy trips in Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010.

The reports sent by Andrew's then-assistant to Epstein after the trip five minutes after receiving them, the outlet reported.

The former prince is being investigated for his trade role and the convicted financier's involvement in the deals.

The monarch and the royal family have distanced themselves from Andrew's connections to Epstein.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the palace said in a statement to People magazine.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

A spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner warned that the anti-monarchy group Republic may potentially have a case if there was delivery of confidential business information evaluated by Andrew to Epstein’s aide.

The expert contiinued: "New allegations are swirling around in Royal circles that Andrew had many offshore businesses and accounts making him in reality a very wealthy man.

"The well-oiled Royal clean machine image they are wishing to portray is coming apart at the seams and cause more headaches following from the Duchy scandal attached to Charles and William, which had a £50 million fortune."

On the other hand, The Prince and Princess of Wales are "deeply concerned" by recent revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files.