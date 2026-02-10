Prince Harry ‘reaches out’ Beatrice, Eugenie as Andrew ‘close’ to jailtime

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are going through a very difficult time as both their parents face severe consequences of their actions.

While Sarah Ferguson seems to have gone off the radar, out of the UK, Andrew potentially faces criminal charges for a jarring discovery made from the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

Key working members of the royal family have already made their stance clear on the matter about the disgraced Andrew and his connection to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of Sussex made no secret of his true feelings about his shamed uncle in Spare, but he still holds a soft corner for his cousins.

Harry is understood to be upset about the set of events that have taken place for the royals and how it impacts Beatrice and Eugenie, who have small children, divulged former royal editor Duncan Larcombe.

“He’ll be gutted for his cousins, there’s no doubt about it,” Duncan told The Mirror, noting that the sisters were the only few members of the royal family who “actually kept ties with him and haven’t blocked him out of their social circles”.

Harry would be “really feeling their pain” and must have reached out even if via a phone call.

“I think he’ll want to reach out to them because they were the ones that reached out to him when no one else in the family did, and you’d like to think Harry would repay that sentiment.”

The remarks come as Andrew faces potential criminal investigation after a Thames Valley Police spokeswoman confirmed the receipt of this report that they are “assessing the information” from the Epstein files that the King’s brother shared confidential trade secrets to the convicted financier.