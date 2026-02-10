William, Kate send alarming update to Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Not personal'

Prince William and Princess Kate will go to great lengths to protect the monarchy, but their immediate measures to strengthen the royal family could negatively impact Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mental health.

The position of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has been clarified to the public. Not only have the two hit with professional setbacks, but there is turmoil in their personal lives as well.

The Princesses are reportedly struggling to keep in touch with their parents, as their negative shadow will affect their public standing.

King Charles made a clear stance on his disgraced brother and former sister-in-law, and that is that no further support will be granted.

Now, questions are raised about the future of Beatrice and Eugenie in the royal fold.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been planning to keep their circles close and tight in order to save the firm from future humiliation.

Closer reported that the future King and Queen are deeply worried about how these controversies and people attached to them are shaping the monarchy's future.

They have a soft corner and sympathy for Beatrice and Eugenie, but the couple "re-evaluating" their future royal roles must be an alarming update for the sisters.

Amid the threats about further revelations in the Epstein files case, "William and Kate’s primary thoughts are, of course, with the victims… but they are also acutely aware that the monarchy is entering a fragile phase, with public trust already strained."

The Waleses are "thinking long-term, every association, every name linked to scandal, carries weight, possibly enough to threaten the institution as we know it."

The source said that Prince William and Princess Kate have nothing "personal" against Beatrice and Eugenie, but the "survival of the institution" is their first priority.