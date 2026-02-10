 
Princess Eugenie breaks social media silence after King Charles order

Princess Eugenie confronts Sarah Ferguson controversy with bold move

February 10, 2026

Princess Eugenie returned to social media with a major update from Qatar in the middle of controversy.

King Charles' niece did not let the negative spotlight take over her work and ambition.

Eugenie, who is a director of art dealer Hauser & Wirth, was spotted working at an art fair in Doha during her parents Andrew and Fergie's nightmare scandal.

A new picture of Eugenie posing with her pal and a model, Caroline Daur, was shared on social media.

Caroline took to her Instagram story and dropped a lovely photo with Beatrice's younger sister in which the model was seen putting her arm around the Princess.

She captioned her picture, "REUNION!!! It's been too long."

Fans noticed that Princess Eugenie seemed less cheerful, which is understandable given the dilemma she and Beatrice currently face in deciding whether to support their parents.

Notably, Eugenie's update in the media emerged after King Charles ordered the royal family to cooperate with the police investigation into Andrew, who is accused of sharing confidential records with his paedophile friend in 2010 when the former Duke of York was a UK trade envoy.

