Prince William finds solace in Riyadh streets amid family crisis

The royal family's cirisis deepens with every passing day due to Prince Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the released files.

The British future monarch, Prince William, is focusing on people power during his visit to Riyadh, distancing himself from the controversy surrounding his uncle and his family.

The 43-year-old royal kicked off second day in Saudi Arabia by spending time with women soccer players, starting the day meeting families and local residents on the new Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, which is at the heart of one of the newest elements of Riyadh’s environmentally-sustainable urban regeneration programs.

The prince then joined academics from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to learn about Saudi Arabia’s wider energy transition and how initiatives like Sports Boulevard contribute to this.

Kensington Palace also released images of William on his and Princess Kate's official Instagram account.

The royal met with women soccer players to learn about the increasing role of women in society.

William, a passionate football fan, visited MISK Sports City, where he experienced the facilities and met with Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

His visit to Saudi Arabia began on Feb.ruary 9, just hours after he and his wife, Kate Middleton, broke their silence over Jeffrey Epstein, showing solidarity with the victims of the late convicted sex offender.