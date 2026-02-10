King Charles mulls major U-turn on Andrew: ‘even worse’

King Charles could be reconsidering some of the important decisions that he has taken in the past couple of months as the pressure builds on the royals from all sides.

The monarch, who had already ousted his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal fold, had assured the public that the Palace would cooperate with the police investigation if approached with regards to the former Duke of York.

After cancelling Andrew’s ‘iron-clad’ Royal Lodge lease, Charles had offered a space to his brother at the Sandringham estate, the king’s private estate, to acquiesce the public. However, that hasn’t seem to calm the public opinion as they demand a harsher treatment in light of the harrowing allegations that have been made against him.

There are also calls for Andrew to appear in the U.S. court to testify and this is all happening before King Charles and Queen Camilla were anticipated to make their U.S. State Visit.

“I think even more pressure will be put on Andrew to attend a court appearance in America to answer the allegations as his final fall from grace, the British public and the media scent blood now and hiding away at Sandringham will not help either,” former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner told Express US.

“As head of the Royal Family King Charles will be facing a barrage of ongoing criticism which does not bode well for him in U.K. and even worse the upcoming visits to America,” he added.

In a bid to save the royals, it is possible that Charles would once again be forced to boot out Andrew to a far-off location. He is currently at Wood Farm Cottage after he was transported in the dead of the night following the new revelations.

Marsh Farm is still undergoing repairs, and it remains to be seen if the shamed ex-prince would actually have to chance to move in.