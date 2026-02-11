Queen Camilla supports King in first outing since Andrew probe bombshell

Their Majesties present a united front as the Royal Family faces scrutiny

Queen Camilla is standing firmly by King Charles’ side as he breaks cover after his bombshell statement.

Just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed he is “ready to support” a police investigation into his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the monarch stepped out alongside Queen Camilla in central London.

The King and Queen arrived at the Garrison Chapel on Wednesday morning (February 11) to mark the 20th anniversary of Turquoise Mountain, a charity founded at Charles’ request in 2006 when he was Prince of Wales.

Dressed in a navy suit, Charles waved to cameras as he climbed the chapel steps. Camilla, 78, stood by his side in a belted red coat.

Inside the chapel, Their Majesties toured the “Craftsmanship and Community: 20 Years of Turquoise Mountain” exhibition, which opens to the public on February 12. They met artisans and viewed handcrafted pieces reflecting the charity’s global reach.

Since its launch, Turquoise Mountain has trained and employed more than 11,500 artisans, restored over 170 historic buildings, and delivered healthcare and education programs across Afghanistan, Jordan, Myanmar, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

The appearance comes after a palace spokesman said the King had expressed his “profound concern” over fresh revelations related to Prince Andrew emerging from the Epstein files. It marked the first time the monarch publicly addressed the matter.