 
Geo News

Queen Camilla supports King in first outing since Andrew probe bombshell

The King and Queen step out together for the first time since Charles vowed to corporate with police

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 11, 2026

Their Majesties present a united front as the Royal Family faces scrutiny
Their Majesties present a united front as the Royal Family faces scrutiny

Queen Camilla is standing firmly by King Charles’ side as he breaks cover after his bombshell statement.

Just days after Buckingham Palace confirmed he is “ready to support” a police investigation into his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the monarch stepped out alongside Queen Camilla in central London.

The King and Queen arrived at the Garrison Chapel on Wednesday morning (February 11) to mark the 20th anniversary of Turquoise Mountain, a charity founded at Charles’ request in 2006 when he was Prince of Wales.

Dressed in a navy suit, Charles waved to cameras as he climbed the chapel steps. Camilla, 78, stood by his side in a belted red coat.

Inside the chapel, Their Majesties toured the “Craftsmanship and Community: 20 Years of Turquoise Mountain” exhibition, which opens to the public on February 12. They met artisans and viewed handcrafted pieces reflecting the charity’s global reach.

Since its launch, Turquoise Mountain has trained and employed more than 11,500 artisans, restored over 170 historic buildings, and delivered healthcare and education programs across Afghanistan, Jordan, Myanmar, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

The appearance comes after a palace spokesman said the King had expressed his “profound concern” over fresh revelations related to Prince Andrew emerging from the Epstein files. It marked the first time the monarch publicly addressed the matter. 

Andrew inches closer to detention after King Charles approval
Andrew inches closer to detention after King Charles approval
Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event
Prince William issues statement as Princess Kate missed key event
King Charles expresses sadness in personal message amid William's absence
King Charles expresses sadness in personal message amid William's absence
Princess Kate's absence with William in Saudi Arabia ‘part of grand plan'
Princess Kate's absence with William in Saudi Arabia ‘part of grand plan'
Prince William says 'sun rises again' as problems dim royal family's light
Prince William says 'sun rises again' as problems dim royal family's light
Andrew's Royal Lodge belongings end up at wrong property: Details
Andrew's Royal Lodge belongings end up at wrong property: Details
Fergie speaks out about 'money' issues as Beatrice, Eugenie shut doors
Fergie speaks out about 'money' issues as Beatrice, Eugenie shut doors
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's ‘favourite' part during Saudi visit
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's ‘favourite' part during Saudi visit