Beatrice, Eugenie make plea as King approves police action against Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are still trying to wrap their head around the disturbing revelations that have come out from the Epstein files, are now turning to their royal relatives for help.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has already been kicked out of the Royal Lodge and transported to a temporary accommodation at Sandringham estate while Sarah Ferguson is left to figure out things on her own.

Even though reports suggest that the sisters cannot turn their backs on their parents, they have their own families to think about. According to sources, Eugenie is particular was left feeling “sick” about what her own mother had to say about her when she was just a 19 or 20.

Both sisters want to now “draw a line in the sand so that there are no doubts about where they stand”. Now it seems that they are relying on the support from the royal family, who are sympathetic towards them during this tough time.

“The small mercy is that they have a lot of support from their cousins, aunts and uncles who feel terrible for Eugenie and Beatrice and devastated at what their parents continue to put them through,” an insider told Closer.

King Charles’s nieces are “also thinking of their own families” and they “need to protect their husbands and children from this ugliness”.

The source added, “Beatrice and Eugenie have both finally accepted that loyalty to their parents is no longer an option, they want a clean break.”

The report comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the support of the King about an investigation of potential criminal charges if approached by the police.