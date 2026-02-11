Prince Harry team makes major offer as royals ‘desperate’ to end Andrew crisis

Prince Harry is quickly taking big strides towards an important event as the royal family is gripped by turmoil.

The Duke of Sussex, who is anticipated to arrive in the UK for the Invictus Games next year, with hopes that King Charles would be making an appearance, is already planning ahead.

It’s unclear how long the drama of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgrace is going to stretch on as the royal family is desperate for the furore to end. There is already a police investigation in the works which the monarch has promised to support if approached.

Amid all the noise, Harry’s team revealed that it has made an exciting bid for Denmark to host the 2029 Games.

“This week, the Invictus Games Foundation met with the team behind the bid to bring the #invictusgames to Denmark in 2029,” a statement from the Invictus Games read.

“Representatives from the Danish Ministry of Culture; Danish Ministry of Defence; Leaders from the Danish Ministry of Culture, the Danish Ministry of Defence, Danish Defence Command, the National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark, and national broadcasters joined discussions focused on the impact the Games can have for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans,” it continued.

“Together, we explored the power of sport in recovery and what bringing the Invictus Games to Denmark could mean for the Danish WIS community and the nation as a whole.”

The update from Invictus Games, which a sporting even for wounded, sick and injured veterans which Harry had founded in 2014, comes as preparations for the Birmingham iteration are in full-swing.

As the Games return to the UK after 10 years, reports have claimed that the Duke of Sussex would be inviting his father to open the Games. And official confirmation on the plans still needs to be made.