King Charles shares inspirational message ahead of reception at Windsor

The King prepares to host the Carers' Reception at Windsor Castle

King Charles is paying tribute to the quiet heroes of society.

Ahead of the Carers’ Reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, February 11, the 77-year-old monarch shared a heartfelt message honouring those who devote their lives to caring for others.

“I have seen the patience required when the vulnerable person you care for is in distress,” His Majesty began. “I have witnessed the tears held at bay when an elderly loved-one no longer recognises your face. I have observed the gentle humour and camaraderie of colleagues that can lighten the heaviest of days. Above all, I have been moved, time and again, by the resilience of those who give so much of themselves while asking for so little in return.”

The King then addressed carers directly. “So to those who provide care - whether you wear a uniform or simply the clothes you felt able to pull on in the morning - please know that the great love you show in small ways every day is an example and an inspiration to us all. It is our duty, in return, to ensure it is never taken for granted nor forgotten.”

The accompanying pictures showed the King and Queen meeting care providers throughout the years.

The reception, which will be held later this evening at Windsor Castle, will celebrate carers from across the UK, recognising the compassion, strength and sacrifice that often go unseen but never unvalued.