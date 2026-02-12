 
Princess Kate makes meaningful gesture as Prince William returns to UK

Kensington Palace shares special update as Prince William, Kate Middleton reunite

A. Akmal
February 12, 2026

The Princess of Wales decided to mark an important occasion for their family as Prince William returned to the UK from his three-day visit at Saudi Arabia.

Kate Middleton, who had been recovering from her cancer journey, has been easing back into her royal duties and had plans to take on her role position in full form this year. To mark her journey, Catherine was dedicated a special rose for her health battle.

Last year, Princess Catherine had visited the mother and baby unit at HM Prison Styal on behalf of the charity Action for Children, of which Kate is patron. To commemorate that visit, the future Queen has given a rose to the unit, where it was planted in the garden to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

The floribunda rose, which was bred by Harkness Roses and will produce coral-pink blooms, was planted by the unit’s pond.

The rose had been named ‘Catherine’s Rose’ by the Royal Horticultural Society last May, as part of Kate’s fundraising initiative for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The Princess had gotten her treatment done at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Kate’s meaningful gesture for the charity also comes just as Kensington Palace released an update about Prince William return.

The Prince of Wales had been in the Arabian country since Monday for a crucial visit at the behest of the UK government. He went during a time when the royals had been facing an onslaught of scrutiny over the Epstein files.

