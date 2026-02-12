Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand immediate action amid Andrew probe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come together to shed light on a crucial discussion as King Charles offered full support to the police in the Andrew probe.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a fresh statement on their website, Archewell Philanthropies, about a major development in their fight to create safe online spaces for children.

The couple's spokesperson shared that, "This week, social media companies are starting to face accountability across the world."

Harry and Meghan's project, The Parents' Network, has been working with the devastated families whose children are badly affected by the harms of the digital world.

"Our growing community of The Parents’ Network have lived through the horrific consequences of cyberbullying, algorithm-driven manipulation, and worse," the statement reads.

According to the Sussexes, the major tech companies only care about engagement, without any consideration for safety.

According to Harry and Meghan's website, the renowned tech companies are set to "face the first jury trial examining whether social media companies deliberately designed their platforms to addict children."

The former working royals demand prompt action from world leaders, who have already joined this campaign of securing the young generation.

Harry and Meghan believe that "protecting childhood is a societal responsibility, not just a parental one."

Archie and Lilibet's parents are hopeful that court proceedings will force the tech companies to answer parents' pleas, and they might create platforms keeping in mind "children’s wellbeing as a first principle..."

Harry and Meghan urged people to join them in a meaningful mission, advocating for the safety of all children online.

It is pertinent to note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's statement on accountability came after British prosecutors reached out to police regarding the investigation into Andrew and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles said that the royal family will not step back from providing any kind of support to Thames Valley Police after it was revealed that Andrew sent confidential trade documents to Epstein.