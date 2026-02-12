 
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tricks royals into funding massive bill

Royal family draws out big pay cheque only to be duped by ex-prince Andrew

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is suffering through the consequences of his actions while living in exile at King Charles’s Sandringham Estate.

The royal family is understood to be left disturbed by the allegations coming out of the Epstein files and the extent at which the disgraced brother of King Charles had been involved.

When the scandal first emerged, Andrew had tried to evade the situation and denied all allegations. Despite the discoveries made to date, Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘favourite son’ had been protected until Charles and his heir, William, decided enough was enough.

Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, had bravely stood up and filed a lawsuit against the now ex-royal. To settle the case, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and even Charles had to pitch in to pay off the settlement in 2022 with the condition that Andrew would pay it back.

However, it seems that the shamed former Duke of York had tricked his own family, knowing he had no funds to pay back the amount.

“Andrew’s not paid back a penny,” a source told The Sun. According to Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, Andrew had planned to sell a Swiss ski chalet to repay the millions but the sale made nothing. The Chalet, located in posh Swiss resort Verbier, was already drowning in debt.

Elizabeth paid £7 million, Prince Philip’s estate £3million and Charles also contributed a large sum.

“As far as anyone knows he still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed,” the insider said. 

“The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”

Wilkinson shared that Andrew assured his family that he was not guilty but four years later, it turned out that his claims fiction. 

