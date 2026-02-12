Prince William, Kate support Harry, Meghan’s message: ‘Belonging matters’

Prince William and Princess Kate shared a meaningful message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their solidarity with Britons going through a painful time.

Even though The Waleses and the Sussexes may not be on good terms but they are brought together by their shared concerns for children and their well-being.

The Prince and Princess of Wales supported the message by Place2b, a charity dedicated to children’s mental health, as they marked an important date.

“Belonging matters,” the message began. “It shapes who we are in our friendships, in school and education, and in our communities. And it plays a vital role in our physical and mental health and well-being.”

It noted that when one feels that they belong only then they can be empowered to “to contribute to the world and thrive”.

The statement also emphasised on the important of adult presence from early years and how “meaningful moments” and relationships can lay down the foundation of “social and emotional skills to flourish”.

It also helps “building trust and emotional security” and plays a “vital role” in making them “feel accepted and valued”.

The video ended with a crucial message, “So, we’re inviting you to take a moment and look to the young people around you, your family, your friends, your community, and ask, ‘What can I do today to help children and young people feel truly seen, heard, and valued?’ Because when we create genuine moments of connection, we give children the foundations to thrive.”

The message had just come after Harry was notably tearful while meeting bereaved parents of the children, who lost their lives to the negative effects social media.

Harry and Meghan reassured them that it was important to tell their stories “over and over again” and stay hopeful to find “truth, justice and accountability”.