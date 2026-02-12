Palace issues update on King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest Windsor meeting

King Charles III and Queen Camilla beamed as they enjoyed a warm and elegant evening reception at Windsor Castle, where members of the royal family mingled with guests in celebration of carers.

The royal dignitories appeared in hig spirits after releeasing their much-awiated statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The images from the reception were released by teh Palce on teh royal family's official Instagram Story, explaing the royals' mood and spirits.

The royals added to the beauty of the gold-adorned interiors of the castle with their charm, greeting attendees with friendly smiles.

They were joined by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

They highlighted the royal family’s recognition of the vital work they do.

Duchess Sophie, appears poised and elegant, wearing a black dress with sheer polka-dot sleeves that add a soft, contemporary touch to her look.

The Duchess of Edenburgh's blonde hair is styled in loose, polished waves, and her natural makeup complements her warm smile as she chats animatedly with guests.

The King and Queen visited the Turquoise Mountain's 20th anniversary exhibition at The Garrison Chapel in London.

The royal couple's appearances come after a statement was issued by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson that said the royals would "support" police if approached.

"The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the statement read.