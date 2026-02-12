 
Geo News

Palace issues update on King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest Windsor meeting

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy warm, elegant evening reception at Windsor Castle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 12, 2026

Palace issues update on King Charles, Queen Camillas latest Windsor meeting
Palace issues update on King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest Windsor meeting

King Charles III and Queen Camilla beamed as they enjoyed a warm and elegant evening reception at Windsor Castle, where members of the royal family mingled with guests in celebration of carers.

The royal dignitories appeared in hig spirits after releeasing their much-awiated statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The images from the reception were released by teh Palce on teh royal family's official Instagram Story, explaing the royals' mood and  spirits.

Palace issues update on King Charles, Queen Camillas latest Windsor meeting

The royals added to the beauty of the gold-adorned interiors of the castle with their charm, greeting attendees with friendly smiles.

They were joined by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

They highlighted the royal family’s recognition of the vital work they do. 

Duchess Sophie, appears poised and elegant, wearing a black dress with sheer polka-dot sleeves that add a soft, contemporary touch to her look. 

The Duchess of Edenburgh's blonde hair is styled in loose, polished waves, and her natural makeup complements her warm smile as she chats animatedly with guests.

The King and Queen visited the Turquoise Mountain's 20th anniversary exhibition at The Garrison Chapel in London.

The royal couple's appearances come after a statement was issued by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson that said the royals would "support" police if approached.

"The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the statement read.

Meghan Markle hints at next move for her lifestyle brand As Ever
Meghan Markle hints at next move for her lifestyle brand As Ever
Prince William team declines to comment as bombshell drops on Earthshot
Prince William team declines to comment as bombshell drops on Earthshot
Duchess Sophie dutifully accepts King's orders as Andrew inquiry begins
Duchess Sophie dutifully accepts King's orders as Andrew inquiry begins
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tricks royals into funding massive bill
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tricks royals into funding massive bill
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand immediate action amid Andrew probe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand immediate action amid Andrew probe
Prince William pens personal message as future King lands in trouble
Prince William pens personal message as future King lands in trouble
Princess Kate makes meaningful gesture as Prince William returns to UK
Princess Kate makes meaningful gesture as Prince William returns to UK
Prince William's new crisis manager makes key error amid intense scrutiny
Prince William's new crisis manager makes key error amid intense scrutiny