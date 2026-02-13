Meghan returns to Instagram with sweet message after Harry's breakdown

Meghan Markle shares delightful news after Sussexes make bold move

Meghan Markle delighted fans with good news after Prince Harry showcased his emotional side in public.

On February 12, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram of As Ever, introducing new bundles to grab customers' attention.

The message alongside her new post reads, "Sweet things, made slowly and meant to be shared."

"Introducing The Complete As Ever Pantry — our most generous set, bringing the full pantry together in one place.

"Available now, with two additional bundles to explore."

This post followed Prince Harry's video, in which he held back tears, which went viral on social media.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met with the grieving British parents in Los Angeles recently, who claim to have lost their children due to the adverse effects of digital media.

He lauded the courage of those parents in an emotional message as the Sussexes and all these parents stood against tech giants to provide secure digital spaces for the young generation.