Duchess of Edinburgh plants hope at new community hub opening

Duchess Sophie champions volunteers as community space brings people together

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 13, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles as she arrived in Chandler’s Ford on 9 February, to officially unveil The Brendoncare Foundation’s brand new Knightwood Community Hub.

As patron of the charity, Sophie made the visit feel personal from the very start. 

She marked the opening by planting a magnolia tree designed to grow alongside the community it serves. 

Chatting warmly with residents, volunteers and staff members, the Duchess took time to hear how the foundation supports older people through social clubs, activity groups and wellbeing programmes.

Never one to shy away from joining in, Sophie tried her hand at a lively game of kurling, drawing cheers from onlookers as she lined up her shot. 

The newly opened hub will act as a central meeting point for shared meals, creative workshops, fitness sessions and friendship groups offering connection and companionship to those who need it most. 

During her tour, the Duchess praised the dedication of volunteers who help keep the initiative thriving.

