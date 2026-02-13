Prince William draws attention with spy thriller hero look in Saudi Arabia

Prince William looks like spy thriller hero in Saudi Arabia

The future monarch, Prince William, stepped into the spotlight in Saudi Arabia with his spy thriller hero look.

William, 43, channeled Hollywood star during his cvisit to AlUla oasis city on Wednesday, turning heads with his dashing appearance.

The Prince was mistaken as a movie star as he struck a resemblance to Tom Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine character from the BBC hit The Night Manager during his walkabout with local artists.

William, Kate's husband and the heir to the British throne, looked snatched as he wore a check jacket, open-collared shirt and rounded grey-framed sunglasses.

He drew immediate comparisons to the John Le Carré adaptation in which Hiddleston portrays a hotel manager recruited into espionage.

During his exploration of the AlJadidah Arts District, the prince chose dark trousers with a light blue patterned shirt left open at the collar, topped with a patterned grey jacket.

The combination proved remarkably similar to an outfit Hiddleston wore in the second series of the drama, though the actor opted for light blue tones rather than grey.

Eagle-eyed viewers would recognise this as near-identical to Pine's attire in the opening episode of series one, when the character assists a wealthy hotel guest.

The royal is said to be mirroring Hiddleston's aesthetic for several years, favouring a modern, relaxed approach over traditional formal royal attire.

He was even pictured alongside his wife Catherine wearing a cobalt blue linen shirt during the final leg of his Caribbean tour in March 2022.